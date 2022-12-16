Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Get Biocept alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Biocept

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.