Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Biophytis Trading Down 6.7 %

BPTS opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

