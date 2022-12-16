Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Tops $925.36 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $925.36 million and approximately $81.66 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.06 or 0.00285722 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,812.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00612130 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00047442 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,253,277 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
