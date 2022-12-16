BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $301,935.94

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $301,935.94 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013167 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00236756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.14286653 USD and is down -44.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $231,304.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

