BitShares (BTS) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. BitShares has a market cap of $24.90 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002539 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007721 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,774,914 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

