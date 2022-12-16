Black Swift Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,359. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 727.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Pure Storage

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

