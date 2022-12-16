Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Garrett Motion worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 50.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,302. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

