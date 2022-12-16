Black Swift Group LLC Invests $34,000 in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 601.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,878,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,026 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at about $937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

BGRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,136. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

