Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 14,625 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

