Black Swift Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,049,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. 5,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

