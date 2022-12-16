Black Swift Group LLC Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,039. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

