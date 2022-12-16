BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CII opened at $16.96 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.0059 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $12.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 71.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

