BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $11.41. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 155,679 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,224 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

