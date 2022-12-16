BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $11.41. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 155,679 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
