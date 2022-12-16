BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $167,000.

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.63 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

