Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 262.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 57.3% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 942,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 343,460 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

