Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $899.93 or 0.05289935 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00487860 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,917.52 or 0.28905964 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

