BMO Capital Markets Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

TSE:PXT opened at C$18.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.92 and a one year high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,742,031.78. Also, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. Insiders have purchased 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $228,075 in the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

