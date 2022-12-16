BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from BMTC Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

BMTC Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of GBT stock traded up C$0.60 on Friday, reaching C$12.00. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.75. The company has a market cap of C$398.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. BMTC Group has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$16.00.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

