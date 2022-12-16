Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. 39,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,356. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

