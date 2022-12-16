Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,820. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

