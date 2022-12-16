Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.58. 18,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,809. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

