Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,552. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

