Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $973,000 Holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $709,000.

Get Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGMT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.