Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

