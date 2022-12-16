Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 531 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,366. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

