Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 535,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.97. 15,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,480. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

