Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Up 25.8% in November

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BSBK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 4,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,717. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

