Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 733,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BCC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.49. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

