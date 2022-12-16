Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Booking were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,970.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,899.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,909.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.