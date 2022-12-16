Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. 16,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 114,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.
Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.54 million.
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
