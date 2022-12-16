Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. CBRE Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

