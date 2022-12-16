BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 9,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,025,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Specifically, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,740.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $295,791.

Get BRC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRCC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

BRC Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in BRC by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,434,000 after buying an additional 2,126,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BRC by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BRC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in BRC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth $6,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.