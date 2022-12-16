Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 4.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.47 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

