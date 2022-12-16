Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.