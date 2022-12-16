Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after acquiring an additional 463,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after acquiring an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. 94,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,180,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

