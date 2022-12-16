British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.72. 3,633,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,721. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

