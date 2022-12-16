Brokerages Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT at SEK 182.88

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 185.13.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 16.79 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1-year high of SEK 20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

