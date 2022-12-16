Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average of $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

