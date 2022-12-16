Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.48. 768,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,466,199. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.