Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,755. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

