Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:BX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.