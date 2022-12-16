BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 13,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 437,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

BRP Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BRP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after buying an additional 184,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

