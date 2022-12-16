BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 13,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 437,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
BRP Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Insider Activity at BRP Group
In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BRP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after buying an additional 184,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Further Reading
