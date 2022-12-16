Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 82 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,415. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.40 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.