Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Chubb by 3.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $209.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,755. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

