Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $556,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VTI traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.35. 46,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,896. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.29.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

