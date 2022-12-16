Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $862,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,735. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

