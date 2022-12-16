Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 137 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

SPGI traded down $5.20 on Friday, reaching $339.38. 16,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.79. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

