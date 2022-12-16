Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

