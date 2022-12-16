Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.69. 3,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,537. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.