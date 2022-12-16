Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.89.

NYSE BURL opened at $191.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.06. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $295.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

